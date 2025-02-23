Only 1 hour of daily screen use can up nearsightedness risk: Researchers

New Delhi: Here comes another warning for those who love to spend hours on digital screens. According to a new study, spending as little as one hour per day on tablets or smartphones could significantly increases the risk of myopia or nearsightedness.

In the systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis, a daily 1-hour increment in digital screen time was associated with 21 per cent higher odds of myopia (nearsightedness), according to the study published in JAMA Network Open.

The dose-response pattern exhibited a sigmoidal shape, indicating a potential safety threshold of less than 1 hour per day of exposure, with an increase in odds up to 4 hours.

“These findings can offer guidance to clinicians and researchers regarding myopia risk,” said researchers.

There has been a surge in nearsightedness cases largely driven by an increased use of digital screens.

The team reviewed data from 45 investigations that looked at the association between screen time and nearsightedness in more than 335,000 participants from toddlers to young adults.

The researchers said the risk increased significantly from 1-4 hours of screen time and then went up more gradually.

However, no association was found with exposure under 1 hour, suggesting a potential safety threshold. The authors say these findings can offer guidance to clinicians addressing the “myopia pandemic.”

Recently, industry experts in India discussed the role of technology and gadgets, which are some of the biggest dilemmas faced by students, parents and teachers alike, especially during exams.

Long periods of screen time can affect the brain's cognitive functions. This is basically because of the decreased attention span and prolonged screen time, which often involves sitting in a difficult posture on the bed or couch.

This can cause various health-related problems, such as obesity, body aches, spine problems, and backaches too.