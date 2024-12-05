Live
- Shocking Update on Telangana Liquor Prices: Government Rejects Proposed Hike
- Tulasi Reddy Calls for Reforms in schools
- Allu Arjun Team Responds to Stampede Incident at Sandhya Theatre
- CM Revanth Reddy Attends Public Administration Victory Celebrations at HMDA Grounds
- Relief for Harish Rao in Telangana High Court: Orders Against Arrest Issued
- Biggbang Coworking: The Premier Destination for Coworking Space in Chandigarh
- Key pact between AP Govt, Google
- Balakrishna announces sequel to iconic ‘Aditya 369’ with son Mokshagna in lead
- ‘Siddharth Roy’ actor’s next gets a grand launch
- Pushpa 2: Stampede at Sandhya Theater, Allu Arjun’s Team Reacts to Tragic Incident
Just In
OpenAI Unveils "Shipmas" with 12 Days of Product Demos and Launches
OpenAI's "Shipmas" event features 12 days of livestreams, unveiling exciting AI advancements like Sora, a text-to-video model, and more.
OpenAI has announced its festive "12 Days of OpenAI" event, starting December 5 at 10 AM PST (11:30 PM IST). Dubbed "Shipmas," this daily livestream series promises an array of product launches, demos, and updates, potentially including the highly anticipated public debut of Sora, OpenAI's groundbreaking text-to-video generation model.
What to Expect
The event is set to introduce a mix of significant innovations and smaller updates, as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hinted in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Such technology would be used to build a new line-up with, among others, a reasoning model expected to broaden the horizons for AI problem-solving. Sora is a model developed to generate videos based on input from text. Despite its initial announcement earlier this year, Sora has remained under wraps, with leaks from alpha testers sparking debates about its ethical implications and training data, mainly concerns over the potential scraping of public YouTube content.
Rising Competition
OpenAI faces stiff competition, especially from Google's Veo, which has already made strides in video generation by offering its model to businesses through the Vertex AI platform. The "Shipmas" event will likely serve as OpenAI's response to these competitive pressures.
Additional Announcements Anticipated
Apart from Sora, there may be updates about ChatGPT, updates in the GPT-4o model, or improvements to AI voice capabilities during the event. As excitement builds, "Shipmas" promises to showcase OpenAI's vision for the future progress of AI technology while facing challenges and keeping up with a fast-moving industry.