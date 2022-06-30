Oppo Reno 8 series to launch soon in India; Oppo Reno 8 Pro to get MariSilicon X chip

It is officially confirmed that the Oppo 8 Reno series of smartphones will launch soon in India. The new series will include Oppo 8 and Oppo 8 Pro, although there is no information about Oppo Reno 8 Pro+, which is available in China. The launch of the Reno 8 series comes almost four months after the debut of the Oppo Reno 7 series in the country. However, Oppo has yet to disclose the official launch date.

Ahead of the launch, Oppo has created a Reno 8 series microsite on its official website. The company has revealed that Oppo Reno 8 Pro will get its proprietary MariSilicon X chip for enhanced video and still images. The website highlights that the specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 will be revealed in the coming days. Other details of the Reno 8 Pro are also expected soon.

However, Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro are available in China, and India-specific models may have similar specifications.

In that case, we can expect the regular Oppo Reno 8 to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Other key features include the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and a 4500 mAh battery that offers 80 W Super Flash Charge fast charging. On the other hand, the regular version lacks the proprietary MariSilicon X chip.

The Reno 8 Pro model may come with a 6.62-inch E4 full-HD+ AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Other key features may include up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, a 50GB primary sensor megapixels and the same 4500 mAh battery with 80 W Super Flash Charge fast charging support.

Pricing details remain unclear, but we can expect the regular Oppo Reno 8 to cost Rs 30,000 for the base variant. The Pro can cost between 35,000 and 40,000 rupees. The Reno 7 Pro 5G currently costs Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 258GB storage. The Reno 7 5G costs Rs 28,999 for the same variant.