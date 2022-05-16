Oppo Reno 8 Series to Release on May 23 – Expected Specifications

The launch of the Oppo Reno 8 series is scheduled for May 23, the Chinese company announced through an invitation on Monday. The series is expected to include the regular Oppo Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 SE. The Reno 8 Lite is also expected to be part of the series, but may initially be limited to some markets. Among other models, the Reno 8 is expected to bring come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon SoC rumoured to be called Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which is expected to make an entry on May 20. The Reno 8 SE, whereas, leans towards having a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

Oppo Reno 8 series launch

The launch of the Oppo Reno 8 series will take place at 7 p.m. m. CST Asia (4:30 PM IST) on May 23, according to the invitation posted on Weibo. He does not give more details.

However, the rumours suggest, that the Oppo Reno 8 series is expected to include the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 SE. The new phones will come as successors to the Reno 7 series that was launched in China in November last year and includes the Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Reno 7 SE 5G. Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G also debuted in India in February, but with a list of differences from the series launched in China.

Although Oppo has yet to officially confirm the launch of the Reno 8 series in India, it is at least speculated that the regular Reno 8 will debut in the country at June end.

In addition to the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 SE, the new series of smartphones may also have the Reno 8 Lite as a new affordable Reno phone that would initially be limited to Europe. It is rumoured to have some major similarities with the Reno 7 Lite 5G, including a similar design.

Oppo Reno 8 - Expected Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 would feature a 6.62-inch E4 full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to rumours. The smartphone may also be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC which is expected to be unveiled by Qualcomm on May 20. Additionally, the Reno 8 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro - Expected Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is speculated to come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It is also rumoured to carry the same 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support that is considered to be part of the Reno 8.

Oppo Reno 8 SE - Expected Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 SE will run Android 12 out of the box and feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display, a recent report shares. The phone may also have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It is also suggested that it will come with a triple rear camera setup which could include a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Reno 8 SE is also rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, just like the rumoured Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro.



