Oppo to release its first tablet 'Oppo Pad Air' in India - Find details

Oppo is ready to introduce its first tablet in India. The smartphone company will introduce the Oppo Pad Air in India on July 18. The tablet will launch alongside the Oppo Reno 8 series and Oppo Enco X2. The Oppo Pad Air is ready to take on the Xiaomi Pad 5, Moto Tab G70 and others. Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor powers the Oppo Pad Air with 6GB of extended RAM. It will feature a 10.36-inch 2k screen with a 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution.

Earlier, Oppo had launched a tablet in China - the Oppo Pad Air is priced at CNY 1,299 in China, which is around Rs 15,100, for the base 64GB storage variant. In India, Oppo is expected to launch only the budget variant. Let's check the specifications of the Oppo Pad Air.

Oppo Pad Air: Specifications

Oppo Pad Air flaunts a 10.36-inch 2k display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The tablet runs Android 12 with the company's own ColorOS 12 layer.

The Oppo Pad Air is expected to arrive in two storage options, including 64GB and 128GB. Users can further expand storage by adding support for microSD cards.

The Oppo Pad Air is also compatible with a smart pen and a magnetic keyboard. The company is expected to sell the two accessories in India separately. Considering that he did the same thing in China

Oppo is also expected to launch the same in India as well. The Smart Stylus, which is exclusively designed for Oppo Pad Air, weighs just 18 grams and is backed by a 650mAh battery. The stylus pen comes with support for 4096-level pressure sensitivity. The Oppo Pad Air supports a magnetic keyboard that comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and has 1.4mm key travel.