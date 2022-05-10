Optoma unlocks the finest cinematic experience with an affordable D2 series launch

Expanding its advanced yet affordable projector range, Optoma world's No.1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer of projection products unveiled the long-lasting 4K UHD ultra-short throw laser home projector D2 series in the India market.



The newly launched D2 range is equipped with a wide-angle lens which provides a clear and bright image to enhance the visual experience. D2, an affordable range with an ultra-shot throw feature, offers easy set-up, high brightness, enhanced gaming and a fine home cinema experience. Its bright 3000lm and stable brightness output, 1,800,000:1 frame by frame dynamic contrast, and HDR 10/HLG compatibility provide an unmatchable viewing experience.

Putting more light on the D2 series, Mr Vijay Sharma, Country Head, Optoma India said, "We are committed to India market and therefore we came up with advanced tech-based D2 series which will enhance the home cinema experience to the next level. Our new series with 4K UHD ultra-short throw is embedded with smart features like easy set-up, high brightness and stable brightness output at an affordable cost to target the mid-level customers in the metros and tier 2 cities as well."

As a part of the home entertainment range, these projectors sync with 3D display in all forms and it offers immersive images and a realistic movie experience. Its laser technology delivers stunning colour reproduction and incredibly vivid images to support 3D content. Also, the new projectors with enhanced audio return channels provide in-depth audio details which enhances the home cinema experience. This laser projector is compatible with smart TVs as it has Google and Netflix certified Android TV dongle from Hako Mini.

Mr Gordan Wu, APAC Head, Optoma Corporation said, "This 4K UHD long-lasting ultra-short throw home projector is apt for home cinema. With its smart feature, it also provides the ultimate gaming experience too. With its advanced tech-based features this projector series is also easy to install with quality image."

Additional specifications across all three projectors include:

· Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 * 2,160)

· Brightness: 3000 Lumens

· Image size: 172 – 267mm (85" to 105")

· Laser Lifetime: 30,000 hours

· Speaker: 2* 10W

· Zoom type: Fixed

· Light Source Life: 30,000(Eco mode)



