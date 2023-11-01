Paytm launches Guaranteed Seat Assistance; How to book seats on trains

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, today launched an innovative solution, ‘Guaranteed Seat Assistance’ for train ticket bookings. With this, users can get a confirmed seat while booking a train ticket, as it gives users multiple train options to book a confirmed ticket in a preferred train.

The launch of Guaranteed Seat Assistance also ensures that people travelling, especially during festive seasons like Diwali, do not have to worry about the non-availability of tickets or long waitlist. To drive convenience to users, this feature suggests alternative train booking options from several nearby boarding stations, thereby maximizing the chances of getting a confirmed ticket.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “As the top online platforms for travel bookings, we strive to bring innovative features to enhance user experience. We understand that people travelling during peak season would feel better with a seat confirmation and for their convenience, we are happy to launch Guaranteed Seat Assistance, with which we continue to provide a secure and quick booking experience for train tickets.”

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to book a confirmed ticket with Guaranteed Seat Assistance

● Search for trains towards your travel destination on the Paytm App

● Users will find the ‘Alternative Station' options for train ticket booking. The option will appear only if the selected train ticket is on waitlist

● One will find available tickets from alternative stations nearby

● Book your tickets from your desired boarding station towards your travel destination

Paytm is one of the most preferred online platforms for travel bookings due to its partnership with all major airlines, bus operators and IRCTC. On train ticket bookings, users can book tickets on UPI with zero payment gateway fees. Moreover, users can also check the live train running status and PNR status on the Paytm app, which enables them to travel at ease and stress-free. The company is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent. Paytm app provides a quick and easy ticket experience with enhanced inventories and additions, free cancellation and refunds, and travel insurance. Paytm offers the best deals and discounts for ticket booking due to a wide spectrum of bank partnerships.