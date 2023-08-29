Pixel 8 may launch after iPhone 15 arrival: All updates that we expect

In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphones, the battle between industry giants Google and Apple continues to attract interest from tech enthusiasts and consumers alike. As rumours swirl about the impending launch of the Google Pixel 8, which is scheduled to debut in October, which will be just under a month after the launch of the iPhone 15, anticipation is reaching new levels. While both companies are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, it's the early updates that really spark the excitement among users. Here, we dig into these updates we expect to see in the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 series.



Pixel 8: All updates that we expect

- Extended battery life: Despite flagship smartphones getting better by the day, battery life remains one of the top concerns for users. In an age where devices multitask and make our daily lives easier, longer battery life is a game changer. Now, the Google Pixel 7 Pro sure has come a long way in the battery department, but the regular Pixel 7 had pretty mediocre stamina, to say the least. So a substantial improvement to the Pixel 8's battery capacity, along with refined power management and faster wired charging, would certainly be welcomed by users who rely heavily on their devices throughout the day.

-Rebellious camera improvements: There's no doubt that Google Pixel phones are famous for their exceptional camera capabilities, and it's no secret that camera technology is actually one of the main battlegrounds for the supremacy of smartphones. With the Pixel 8, we seriously look forward to advances that will redefine mobile photography. Features like improved low-light performance and improved optical zoom also mean that while the Pixel 8 Pro should feature a telephoto lens, fitting it on the Pixel 8 would be great, too. Additionally, advanced computational photography techniques could set new standards, ensuring Pixel 8 users capture stunning images in any conditions.

- Innovative display technology: Smartphone screens have evolved from mere touch screens to sophisticated, high-resolution, high-refresh-rate curved screens that shape how we interact with devices. We really wish that with the Pixel 8, Google could go further by introducing even more innovative display tech, like 120Hz high refresh rate displays with colour accuracy and improved brightness levels, even on the regular Pixel 8 model. We expect a symmetrical, almost bezel-less design on both Pixel 8 models, just like the Galaxy S23 series.

- Seamless integration of AI and AR: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) are steadily becoming integral parts of our smartphone experience, and the Pixel 7 phones are good examples of how good Google is in these areas. So, given Google's prowess in AI, it positions the Pixel series to deliver even more immersive and useful AI-powered features. Imagine a Pixel 8 that seamlessly integrates AI to improve everyday tasks, predict user needs, and create amazing AR experiences that bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds.