PlayStation 5 to get the biggest discount from July 25; where to buy

For a long time, gamers in India had a hard time getting hold of Sony's latest offering in the console segment – the PlayStation 5. From Discord servers to e-commerce platforms, gamers talked about the difficulty in finding the console. Their issues were resolved in March this year when the PS5 shortage in India officially ended, and the console was available on Amazon and Flipkart with deals.



But now, in perhaps what can be considered the best news for PlayStation enthusiasts, the disc version of the PS5 will soon get its biggest discount ever. And no, it will not be a conditional discount but a fixed discount.

PlayStation 5 to get the biggest discount

Japanese tech giant Sony has announced that the disc version of PlayStation 5 will be sold at a fixed discount of Rs 7,500 in India between July 25 and August 7. The special promotion will be available at all participating retailers.

Currently, the PlayStation 5 disc version is available on Amazon at a 1 per cent discount for Rs 54,200. On Flipkart, the console is sold at a total price of Rs 54,990. Previously, the digital edition of the PS5 was available for Rs 39,990, while the disc version was available for Rs 49,990. The prices of both console variants recently increased in India.

"2023 has been a fantastic year for PS5 so far, with plenty of games to keep players entertained, including recently released blockbuster titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI. We have continued to deliver incredible gaming experiences to our growing PS5 community, including PlayStation's game subscription service, PlayStation Plus, which offers benefits such as the Game and Classics Catalog with hundreds of games to choose from. Even more amazing new games are coming this year, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Alan Wake 2," Sony India said in a press statement.

Where to buy PlayStation 5 at a discount?

From July 25 to August 7, PlayStation 5 will be available at the price mentioned earlier on various e-commerce stores, including Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The console will also be available at a discounted price from select retailers, Sony India said.

This is the most significant price drop in the PlayStation 5 price since its launch in India, and if you've wanted to get your hands on the console for quite some time, now might be the best time to do so. However, it should be noted that the Digital Edition of the console will continue to be sold at its official price, and there will be no price drop on that version. The price drop is only on the standard disc edition of the PS5.