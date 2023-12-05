PlayStation Accounts Hit with Mysterious Permanent Suspensions

On Monday, several PlayStation Network users shared experiences of having their accounts permanently suspended, receiving a message from Sony stating, "This account is permanently suspended from PlayStation Network due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement." Similar messages were reported by users on platforms such as Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram, with numerous individuals sharing their suspension notices in the past few hours. Additionally, reports surfaced on gaming forums like ResetEra.



Affected users express their distress, especially those who have invested significant amounts of money in digital PlayStation games, now inaccessible due to the suspensions.



Without any notice, @PlayStation / @AskPlayStation permanently banned me from the #PlayStation Network. No one knows why! I don't have a chargeback, I can't appeal & no response to suspension status. CS says to create a new account & disconnected me.#sony #psn #gaming #ps5 pic.twitter.com/YdoeHM76Iv — Michael Dhaliwal (@michaeldhaliwal) December 4, 2023