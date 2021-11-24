PlayStation Faces Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

PlayStation has been affected by a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and wrongful termination, as Axios first reported. As per the details of the lawsuit, former IT security analyst Emma Majo is seeking to file a class-action lawsuit to represent other women who may have been affected by PlayStation's alleged gender discrimination. The lawsuit declares that "Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees," alleging women employees were denied promotions and male workers in similar positions were not paid equally.



This comes after less than a week when PlayStation boss Jim Ryan sent an email to employees condemning Activision Blizzard's response to reports of CEO Bobby Kotick's alleged abusive behaviour and his history of harassment during his tenure. 30 years in the company.



In the company-wide ad, Ryan stated that he was "disheartened and frankly surprised to read" that Activision Blizzard "has not done enough to address a deep-seated culture of discrimination and harassment." He also said that PlayStation does not believe that Blizzard's "statements of response properly address the situation."



The lawsuit against Sony describes Majo's experience as an employee at Sony from 2015 to 2021, claiming that she was continually denied an answer on how to get a promotion and she claims that she was demoted due to questions from her about it. Majo also claims that she heard managers "make gender-biased comments about female workers" that implied that women are more "emotional" and "less professional" when compared to male employees.



Majo sent a signed statement to Sony that addressed the company's alleged gender bias in 2021, the lawsuit claims. She was fired "shortly after", allegedly due to the closure of an apartment that Majo says she did not belong to. Instead, Ella Majo argues that she was unfairly fired "because she is a woman and because she spoke out about discrimination against women." Sony did respond to this yet.





