PlayStation pauses all shipments of hardware and software in Russia

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the part of Sony that manages its popular PlayStation console, is halting all software and hardware shipments into Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," SIE spokesperson Joe Taraborrelli said in a statement shared with The Verge. "We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia," Taraborrelli added that Sony has announced a donation of 2 million dollars to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the NGO Save the Children to support people affected by the invasion.





Bungie stands with the people of Ukraine and everyone impacted by the ongoing war.



Starting today, we will be working with our partners to suspend all Destiny 2 sales and commerce in Russia and Belarus.https://t.co/zS9slidhH0 pic.twitter.com/N2M8H5NYZu — Bungie (@Bungie) March 9, 2022

In a separate post, Bungie, which is in the process of being acquired by Sony, said it is working to suspend all sales and distribution of Destiny 2 in Russia and Belarus. Players in those countries can continue to access previously purchased content or download the free version, but new purchases are on hold for now. A free "Cоняшник" emblem will also be released in-game for players to show their support for Ukraine, with codes for it in their weekly message.



SIE follows companies like Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, EA, CD Projekt Red, Ubisoft and Take-Two in suspending sales in Russia. Xbox maker Microsoft has also suspended "all new sales of Microsoft products and services" in the country. Nintendo has put its Russian eShop into maintenance mode because its payment processor suspended ruble processing and delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp from its previously scheduled release date of April 8 due to "recent world events."