PM Modi’s ‘Bharat 6G Vision’ poised to get another booster

New Delhi: In a bid to boost the Bharat 6G Vision, the government is working towards the development of a multi-port switch for a single broadband antenna that can cover all 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G bands.

The developed technology can be used to cover all the bands like 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and beyond in a single antenna without noise.

Towards this goal, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has collaborated with CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani.

The institutions would jointly develop the “Multiport Switch with Tuneable Impedance Matching Network for a Single Broadband Antenna”. The project is funded under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme of the DoT.

This scheme is designed to fund Indian startups, academia and R&D institutions and is a crucial enabler for designing, developing, and commercialising telecommunication products and solutions.

It will focus on developing a micro-electromechanical technology-based switching network to cover multiple communication bands with enhanced antenna performance.

This is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Bharat 6G Vision.’ Under this, the government is already evaluating 470 proposals on ‘Accelerated research on 6G Ecosystem’. The DoT has funded two next-generation testbeds to advance the 6G research.

PM Modi has envisaged India to be a front-line contributor in the design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.

After successfully deploying 5G across the nation in record time, the country is fast advancing on 6G technology, and now ranks in the top league when it comes to filing patents related to 6G.

According to a government-led panel, India can achieve a share of 10 per cent of all 6G patents along with one-sixth contributions to global standards in the next three years.

The first-ever International Telecommunications Union-World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU-WTSA 2024) concluded in the national capital last month. India has successfully proposed groundbreaking resolutions and contributed to the modification of existing ones, receiving widespread endorsement from member nations.