Poco F3 GT India Officially Teases Timeline, May Launch in August

The Poco F3 GT launch in India will take place in August, according to a report. The smartphone is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition that is currently sold only in China. It will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India, had previously shared a 30-second video on Twitter in which he confirmed that the Poco F3 GT smartphone will be launched in India in Q3 2021. The new leak coincides with the company's officially teased timeline.



Without delving into the exact launch date of Poco F3 GT India, a report from 91Mobiles says that the phone will arrive in the first week of August. It also claims that Poco will supposedly start teasing the smartphone in about a month.



As mentioned, it is speculated that the smartphone will be a renamed version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. Apart from revealing that the phone will work with MediaTek Dimensity 1200SoC, Sharma also talked about the game triggers on the phone, looking even further for Poco F3 GT to be an improved version of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.



Poco F3 GT has been seen on various certification websites, including the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), TUV Rheinland, and the US FCC. TUV Rheinland certification showed that the phone allegedly has the model number M2012K10C / M2012K10I. Additionally, the FCC listing showed the alleged phone with support for Wi-Fi 6, MIUI 12, Bluetooth, and NFC capability.



Price-wise, Poco F3 GT is reported to debut at a price tag of around Rs. 25,000 in India. To give some perspective, Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launched at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model, and the price went up to CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the top. -12GB + 256GB line storage model.



Poco F3 GT: Expected Specifications



Poco F3 GT can run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. It can feature a 6.67-inch full-HD + AMOLED display (1,080x2,400 pixels). It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (MT6893) SoC. The phone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone may include a 5,065 mAh battery with a 67 W fast charge. Reported connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS / NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.