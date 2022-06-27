Poco F4 5G, Realme C30 on sale today; Know price, offers and more

Now you can buy the two recently launched smartphones – Poco F4 5G and Realme C30 on Flipkart as well by getting exciting deals and offers. Both Poco F4 5G and Realme C30 will go on sale today, June 27, at 12 p.m. Apart from these, you can also get great deals on other smartphones, including iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and Oppo F21 Pro. The phones are available with great discounts, exchanges and bank offers. Here is everything you need to know:



1. Poco F4 5G



The Poco F4 5G will go on sale today at 12 p.m. The base 6GB + 128GB variant will be available at a retail price of Rs. 27,999 on Flipkart at a 15 percent discount. The e-commerce website also offers telephone banking and exchange offers. So if you have an old phone to trade-in, you can save up to Rs. 15,500 more taking advantage of the exchange offer. While the bank offers include Rs. 3000 discount on EMI transactions with SBI credit, debit and credit cards; 10 percent discount on SBI credit cards, up to Rs. 1000, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1500, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; additional R. 1000 discount on debit and credit cards; 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank card; and Rs. 100 discount on the first transaction via Flipkart Pay Later.

The Poco F4 5G is powered by Snapdragon 870 processor and has a 6.67-inch E4 Super AMOLED display. The phone also gets Liquidcool 2.0, so it turns off the heat, 1300 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone offers a 4,500mAh battery and sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera.

2. Realme C30



Realme C30 was launched in India on June 20 and will go on sale simultaneously as Poco F4 5G. The phone can be bought at a starting price of Rs. 7,499. That's the base variant – the 2GB, + 3GB variant will be available at an 11 percent discount for Rs. 7,499. You can also get the phone in exchange on Flipkart and avail even more up to Rs. 6,750. While the bank's offers include a 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis bank card and Rs. 100 discount on the first transaction via Flipkart Pay Later.

Talking about the phone, the Realme C30 is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor and packs a massive 5000mAh battery. The phone has an ultra-slim striped design with a thickness of 8.5mm and weighs 182 grams. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.