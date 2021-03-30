Poco X3 Pro Launched in India: Know Features and Price

Poco officially announced the launch of the Poco X3 Pro in India today. The smartphone will be available for a starting price of Rs 18,999. The smartphone top-end model is offered at Rs 20,999. The smartphone from Poco will go on sale for the first time on April 6 via Flipkart.

Poco also offers an instant 10% discount (up to Rs 1,000) on the phone's purchase with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. The phone comes in three colour options, Gold Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue.

Poco X3 Pro Features and Price

Poco X3 Pro brings a 6.67-inch screen with Full HD + resolution, refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and touch sample rate of 240Hz. It also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. When it comes to the software front, it runs on MIUI 12 with Poco Launcher 2.0 (based on Android 11).

In the photography department, Poco X3 Pro has a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back. The design also consists of an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Poco X3 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor with up to 8GB of RAM for performance. The phone also comes with UFS 3.1 (128GB) storage. The base model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It also has LiquidCool Technology Plus for better thermal performance. It includes a 5,160 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging.

Other key features of the phone are Widevine L1 certified HDR 10 support, stereo speakers, Qualcomm aptX HD for superior audio quality, infrared emitter, headphone jack, and high-resolution audio.