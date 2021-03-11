Poco X3 Pro may launch on March 30 in India

Little is preparing for the launch of his next smartphone. On Wednesday, the company sent emails to talk about "something is happening." The email hints at the phone's launch on March 30. The company will reportedly launch Poco X3 Pro on that date.

Poco X3 Pro has been detailed in multiple leaks so far, leaving little to the imagination. The Poco X3 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD display with an LCD panel and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is said to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 860 processor and a 5200 mAh battery. The phone will ship with 33W fast charging support. It will have a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel sensor. It could be available in 6 + 128GB and 8 + 256GB storage combinations.



Poco, in his email, also hinted at the launch of the Poco X3 Pro in the Rs 20,000 price range. "It is crazy that we are in 2021, and not a single phone launched at the price of F1 (Rs 21K) has been able to match or exceed its performance. It's been 30 months (or, if you're counting in smartphone terms, a lifetime)! Now we are in a different world. Costs have increased + taxes," the company wrote in the email.







Same madness, only more!



Get ready for #PROformance coz ONLY a POCO can beat a POCO. pic.twitter.com/PeW2AX0ZjL — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 10, 2021





In addition to Poco X3 Pro, the company is also preparing for the global launch of Poco X3. The phone is now available in India for a starting price of Rs 16,999. The Poco X3 India version comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also has up to 128GB of built-in storage.



Poco X3 comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel front camera. Other phone features are:







♦ A 6.67-inch Full HD + screen.



♦ Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

♦ A side-mounted fingerprint sensor.