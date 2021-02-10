Poco X3 Pro to arrive soon; may introduce Snapdragon 855 SoC

Poco X3 Pro will be the next smartphone from the Xiaomi spin-off company. The phone with the model number M2102J20SI has several certifications that include the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The Poco X3 Pro will be launched as a successor to the Poco X3 that runs on the Snapdragon 732G mobile platform. XDA Developers reports that the Poco X3 Pro could work with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, Qualcomm's top-of-the-line chipset in 2019. It's an interesting strategy from Poco, but keep in mind that these are just rumours about the phone and the specs officers will be different. Additionally, Poco has yet to confirm the Poco X3 Pro existence, so take this news with a grain of salt.

Poco X3 Pro with Snapdragon 855 SoC: Does it make any sense?

The XDA report says that the Poco X3 Pro will have multiple variants with code names: "Vayu" and "Bhima". The post highlights the presence of Snapdragon 855 SoC. To recall, Poco's first phone, the Poco F1 was introduced in 2018 with the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Poco's next flagship phone was the Poco F2 Pro with the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Therefore, the use of the Snapdragon 855 chipset is sure to wake up many eyebrows. In 2021, there are minimal phones for sale with Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Realme X3, X3 Super Zoom and OnePlus 7T are the only phones with Snapdragon 855+ SoC available for purchase in India. Even the Redmi K20 Pro seems to have been removed.

It all depends on how Poco prices the X3 Pro in India if it plans to launch its phone. As we all know, Poco is an aggressive brand and probably has the best devices in almost every segment in which it is present. If the company manages to get a price below Rs 20,000 for the Poco X3 Pro, it will surely win consumers' interest.

The Poco X3 Pro can share many similarities with the Poco X3 such as the 6000 mAh battery, 33 W fast charging, up to 8 GB of RAM and a high refresh rate display.