Poco X6 Neo 5G Launched in India: Features, Price and More

Poco X6 Neo, the latest addition to the Poco X6 series, has been officially launched in India. With an early access sale starting at 7 PM on Flipkart, the smartphone comes in three vibrant colours: Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange.

Poco X6 Neo 5G: Price and Sale Date

Regarding pricing, the Poco X6 Neo starts at Rs 15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the higher-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 17,999. ICICI bank cards can be used to avail of exclusive discounts of Rs 1,000 during purchase.

POCO X6 Neo 5G: Specifications

The Poco X6 Neo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and IP54 water and dust resistance certification. Running on Android 13-based MIUI 14, it boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, ensuring prolonged usage without compromise.

Notable features include a 108MP primary camera setup, a 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Additional perks comprise a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, in-display fingerprint sensor, and guaranteed software support with two Android updates and four years of security patches.

Overall, the Poco X6 Neo offers a compelling combination of performance, camera capabilities, and battery life, making it a worthy contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.