Popular Shooter Game Valorant Brings ‘Team Deathmatch’ Mode For Gaming Enthusiasts In Hyderabad

The popular free-to-play first-person shooter game, VALORANT, has introduced a new mode called Team Deathmatch to enhance the gaming experience for the growing number of gamers in Hyderabad. The new mode allows players to experience the VALORANT gameplay in a fun and engaging way.



VALORANT is a leading PC tactical shooting game by Riot Games involving two teams with 5 players in each team. Every player can sign in and play remotely from anywhere in the world. At the beginning of the game, players have the option to choose from a variety of in-game agents, each with their own unique background story from different countries and cultures around the world. In 2022, VALORANT released Agent Harbor, a character hailing from India’s coast. The launch of Harbor was marked by a massive celebratory event in Mumbai, and has been very well received both by the Indian gaming community and globally.

Team Deathmatch, the latest 5v5 game mode, pits players against an enemy team in one of three new custom maps. In Team Deathmatch, players will get to choose their loadout for each stage at the start of the match or anytime they’re in the spawn room. Weapon spawners will also be placed around the map as well as recovery and ultimate orbs. With four timed stages, no econ, and players respawning every 1.5 seconds, the key to victory is simple the first team to get 100 kills will win. The new game mode Team Deathmatch has been designed to be a quick and action-packed mode to appeal to new players of various skill levels who dive directly into the exciting action of VALORANT matches and enjoy the game with friends.







“The Indian gaming community's passion and enthusiasm have been a tremendous source of inspiration for us. We've been working hard to build a strong Riot team in the region to bring exciting developments like Team Deathmatch to local gamers. We're committed to providing the best possible experience for our players and we're excited to continue to invest in India and South Asia. ” - Arun Rajappa, Country Manager, Riot Games India & South Asia



The positive response to Team Deathmatch has been encouraging to see, and the team behind VALORANT is committed to exploring new ways to improve the player experience. Riot Games is also hosting walk-in VALORANT tournaments in prominent gaming cafes in Hyderabad such as Gamers Guild Begampet to encourage gamers interested in trying the new game mode.

“We are confident that the more fast-paced nature of Team Deathmatch will be appealing to gamers of all levels of experience and skill. Our goal with this game mode is to provide a simple, accessible version of the core VALORANT experience that's both rewarding and enjoyable for both new and experienced players in Hyderabad. We're excited to see how the VALORANT community will develop and evolve, and we'll continue to do everything in our power to support and foster its growth.” - Ashish Gupta, Marketing Lead, Riot Games India & South Asia

Making waves in the Indian gaming scene, the new mode of Team Deathmatch has garnered substantial attention. Popular Indian gaming influencers like Hydraflick (327K subscribers), Euphoria (103K subscribers), and SKRossi (151K subscribers) have been streaming the gameplay in the new mode for their viewers on YouTube. VALORANT is available to play on httpsplayvalorant.com