Pre-Booking of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 begins on Samsung Live on August 16

Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, announced the pre-booking for its newly launched Galaxy foldables to open in India on Samsung Live. Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available for pre-booking first on Samsung.com at its live commerce event scheduled on August 16, 2022, from noon. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com.

Consumers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 via Live Commerce event can avail benefits Greater Than INR 40000. Additionally, consumers will get an exclusive gift worth INR 5199 on prebooking. As part of the Live Commerce, the special Bespoke Edition for Galaxy Z Flip4 and the 1TB storage variant of Galaxy Z Fold4 will also be available exclusively on Samsung Live. Furthermore, on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, customers will get a slim clear cover worth INR 2000 over and above the mentioned offers. The special offers on Live Commerce will be valid starting August 16 at noon and run till midnight on August 17, 2022.

Samsung announced the next generation of its groundbreaking foldable smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked, hosted at the iconic Samsung Opera House in Bangalore. Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 feature customizable form factors, tailored experiences and upgraded performance. With superior craftsmanship, the latest Galaxy foldables push the boundaries of smartphone versatility and offer enhanced productivity to improve users' everyday life. Both the handsets were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, Wednesday.



