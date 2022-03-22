PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 pre-orders to start on March 24

PlayStation 5 pre-order will be available in India on March 24 at 12 p.m. IST (noon). Deliveries will start from April 8. Sony officially announced the replenishment on the Sony Center website, ShopAtSC, while Amazon also confirmed the replenishment via a dedicated microsite. The upcoming restock for Sony's next-gen consoles will only offer the standard PS5. As the trend, expect other retailers like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Croma, among others, to also make the PS5 available for pre-order on March 24.

The March 24 restock comes a month after the PlayStation 5 last went on sale in India on February 22. As with the previous PS5 restocks, the console sold out in minutes. As per the banner visible on ShopAtSC, customers will be able to order the PS5 on March 24 at 12 p.m. IST (noon). The consoles will ship from April 8, according to the listing on ShopAtSC. However, it looks like the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition won't be available to pre-order this time.

Furthermore, Amazon has also announced that it will be restocking the PS5 at the same time. The e-commerce giant has yet to announce when it will start deliveries of the console.

Flipkart, Games The Shop, Game Loot, Vijay Sales, and Croma are expected to restock the next-gen console next week at the same time. Based on what we've seen in the past, it can be safely assumed that all of these retailers will also be participating in the replenishment at the same time: March 24 at 12:00 p.m. IST (noon).

The PS5 Standard Edition will cost Rs. 49,990. The disc-less version, PS5 Digital Edition, is priced at Rs. 39,990, but may not be available to reserve during the next restocking. Interested buyers can call and inquire about the availability of the consoles at their neighbourhood store, in case they have better luck.

Customers will also get a PlayStation 5 console and a DualSense controller inside the box. Since its launch in November 2020, it has faced constant stock issues globally. A lot of eager customers are still waiting to get their hands on Sony's latest game console.