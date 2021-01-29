PUBG Mobile India Launch: Why govt has permanently banned PUBG

PUBG Mobile India Launch: After the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned the app in September 2020, PUBG Mobile's future in India is dark. The main reason why the Chinese-owned app has been banned in the country is due to National security. The central government banned 118 mobile apps, including PUBG, in India after receiving reports of user data theft and illegal transmission of this data to servers located outside the country.

There are several reasons why the government of India wants to ban Chinese apps in the country. One of the main reasons is national security and anti-China sentiment after the tensions in the Galwan Valley. The skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the after-effect was too great to allow PUBG and other Chinese apps to remain in the country. Although the government has received a written response and explanation in security and privacy, it appears that the reaction does not appease the Ministry.

The official statement reads: "Protecting user data has always been a top priority, and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner, as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India."

Another reason to ban PUBG Mobile in India and other countries is the bloodshed on skyscrapers and its negative influence on young minds. The countries that banned PUBG other than India are Pakistan, Korea, Japan, Israel, and many others. The exciting thing is that China has also banned the game due to the intense violence in the game. Behavioural problems, less social interaction and various health problems, such as sleep disorders, were noted in the young. Long hours of playing PUBG hampered their academic life and exposed them to wrong values. In 2018, the WHO recognized a "GAMING DISORDER" and noted it in players between the age group of 12 and 20. Finally, PUBG Mobile India was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000.

After the PUBG ban, many claims were made about the return of the game in the country. The Indian gaming community still feels optimistic about the future of PUBG Mobile in India. But after the escalation of the confrontation with China, the Indian government is not considering allowing PUBG to return to India. The government has permanently banned PUBG along with 59 other Chinese apps, including TikTok and ByteDance. With the FAU-G release on January 26, 2021, the Tencent-owned game's relaunch may never happen. The decision to permanently ban PUBG has repercussions on Tiktok, owned by ByteDance, which announced its business's closure in India. The decision came into effect after the Indian government announced a temporary ban on Bytedance's TikTok and Helo mobile apps last week.

In 2020, several reports emerged about the restoration of PUBG Mobile India after PUBG Corporation announced the game's relaunch in India with a new Avatar. The "GemWire" also submitted an RTI on the consultation of PUBG relaunch in India. The government's response to the RTI clearly shows that there will be no PUBG launch in India soon. Although the company is trying to lift the ban, everything remains on hold, and nothing is clear yet.