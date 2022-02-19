PUBG New State Mobile announces Mileage System; How to win and use Mileage Points

PUBG New State, which recently changed its name to just New State Mobile, has gained immense popularity among gamers globally in a short time. After the ban of Garena Free Fire in India, New State Mobile is also considered as an alternative to Free Fire. And now the game has announced that it has brought a Mileage System to its platform. New State Mobile players can accumulate mileage points through boxes. Reporting on the same New State Mobile said in a statement, "We now have a Mileage System available in NEW STATE MOBILE. Starting Feb. 19, you can collect Mileage Points through certain crates. Once you acquire a certain amount of Mileage Points, you can exchange them for special rewards."

It should be noted that these mileage points come with an expiration date. When a box's sales period ends, the mileage points accumulated from that specific box expire and cannot be used. Therefore, players should make sure to use the mileage points from a specific box before the box's sales period ends.

It can also be known that New State Mobile is also celebrating its 100 day anniversary. The game has reported that a special Round Deathmatch event has been prepared. "It's almost time to celebrate the 100th day anniversary since our global launch! First of all, thank you all for supporting NEW STATE MOBILE during our first 100 days. As a thank you, a special Round Deathmatch event has been prepared for you all to enjoy," it said. You can win many rewards by participating in the event on February 18, 2022, 04:00 and February 24, 2022, 23:59 (UTC+0).

PUBG New State Mobile Mileage System: How to earn and use Mileage Points

How to earn mileage points

1. You can receive Mileage Points by opening certain crates which are obtained using NC, Chicken Medals or Crate Tickets.

2. Each of these boxes offers a different type of Mileage Point, and each type of Mileage Point can be exchanged for a specific set of rewards.

3. You can earn Mileage Points by opening crates, which can be obtained at the store or through event crate tickets.

How to use mileage points

1. To use your Mileage Points, you must accumulate a specific type of Mileage Points by opening the box that offers the corresponding type of Mileage Points.

2. Once you have accumulated enough points to redeem them for a special reward, an icon will appear in the mileage bar.

3. Tap the icon to see the rewards popup and claim your reward!