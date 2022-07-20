Qualcomm announces Snapdragon W5, Snapdragon W5+ chips

Qualcomm has announced two new smartwatch chipsets that could really up the game for OEMs. They're called the Snapdragon W5 and Snapdragon W5+, and they come with massive improvements over the old Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip. In fact, with the Snapdragon W5+ chip, Qualcomm promises 50% less power, twice the performance, twice the features, and a 30% smaller size compared to the previous generation.



The Snapdragon W5 series chips are based on the hybrid architecture, which consists of a 4nm-based system-on-chip and a highly integrated 22nm-based always-on coprocessor. Qualcomm says it incorporates several innovations, such as the new ultra-low power Bluetooth 5.3 architecture, low-power islands for Wi-Fi, GNSS, and audio, and low-power states like Deep Sleep and Hibernate. Snapdragon W5 series chips to power next-gen watches. With all the improvements made, you can expect these Snapdragon chips to make upcoming Wear OS smartwatches faster and more power efficient.

Bjorn Kilburn, GM and Senior Director of Wear OS at Google, said, "With the Snapdragon W5+ platform, we're excited for what's possible in bringing new levels of performance, capability and battery life to Wear OS smartwatches."

The Oppo Watch 3 series will be launched in August. Oppo and Qualcomm Technologies have worked together for a long time, creating new possibilities of product innovation together. The Snapdragon W5 powering the first smartwatch will delight users with better performance.





