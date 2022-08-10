Raksha Bandhan: 5 cool gadgets under Rs 5,000 to gift your siblings

Raksha Bandhan is a festival to cherish and nurture the relationship between siblings. You can always give them a present to make them feel special on special occasions like Raksha Bandhan, even though the close tie between siblings cannot be expressed in a materialistic way. Rakhi, an auspicious occasion, represents a commitment made by brothers to look after their sisters throughout their lives. Sisters frequently tie the Rakhi, and brothers frequently present them with gifts as part of a custom. Every brother or elder sibling will surely be confused about what to give to the younger one. You don't have to worry; We got your back this season.



Here are some cool gadgets you can give to your sibling, irrespective of their gender, and will be low on your pocket.

1. Surge 3-In-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station: (Rs 2999 – 4999)

Bonds are good; bounds are not. Allow your siblings to charge their smartphones without any hassle of connecting wires. DailyObjects' premium wireless charger range offers optimized convenience and performance. The wireless chargers are compatible with all Qi-certified smartphones and devices.

It offers three magnetic wireless charger options, with fast charging of up to 25W to strengthen its electronics portfolio. The series of chargers, including DailyObjects SURGETM 3 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station is designed to bring convenience and performance in everyday usage of magnetic charges compatible devices such as iPhones, Airpods, Apple Watch, and other Qi-certified smartphones & gadgets.





2 . UBON BT-210 Cricket ball Earbuds: (Rs 3,299)



Earbuds with different packaging will always interest your sister, so forget about the regular earbuds and gift your sibling a cute pair fir cricket ball-shaped earbuds. UBON BT-210 Cricket ball TWS Earbuds is equipped with a 10mm electro-dynamic driver, which gives an amazing listening experience. These earbuds become perfect with 20 hours of playtime and are light in weight with 200mAh of battery in this price range.





3. Boat Rockerz 330ANC Bluetooth Neckband (Rs 1,599)



Boat Rockerz 330ANC Bluetooth neckband was launched on July 19 and was made available during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The neckband is available at Rs 1,599. The Bluetooth v5.2 neckband comes with Active Noise Cancellation and Crystal Bionic mode powered by DIRAC Opteo. It offers fast charge technology that claims to garner up to 5 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. It is marked with IPX4 water resistance technology and a built-in mic.





4. Noise Air Buds: (Rs. 1,999)



Available in icy white and pure black tones, Noise Air Bud's genuinely remote earbuds offer full HD sound and a brilliant touch highlight that permits clients to control music and volume without hardly lifting a finger. Weighing just 4.5 grams, it is very helpful to wear for extended periods if necessary. These buds offer a recess of almost four hours on a solitary charge, with 16 extra hours fueled with its charging case. To ensure the clients experience profound bass, fresh highs and clear mids, each pair has a 13mm unique speaker driver.





5. Anker 65W 4-port USB C Charger – (Rs 3,999)



The Anker 65W Port Charger – Atom III is intended for unmatched mobility. The 0.7-inch design weighs about 5 oz—roughly the same as a baseball—and provides 65W of power in a portable, space-saving form. The Power port enables high-speed USB-C charging, which can charge USB-C laptops such as the Dell XPS 13 and the MacBook Air 2018 at full speed via a 45W USB-C port. The Atom III can charge four gadgets at the same time. A Power IQ 3.0 equipped USB-C port provides a maximum 45W output to charge practically any USB-C device at peak speed, while three USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimum charging for mobile devices.







