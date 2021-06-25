Realme could soon launch Realme GT 5G Master Edition with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

A "mystery" Realme phone was recently seen on a 3C and TENAA listing and it could be the Realme GT 5G Master Edition, as per the reports. This phone has the model number RMX3366 and was previously believed to be the Realme X9 Pro. However, recent leaks from China suggest that it is the Realme GT 5G Master Edition. However, there is still some contention in the sense that the phone that appears in the lists could be the Realme X9 Pro, as the cutting-edge specifications of this device are different from the original Realme GT 5G.

Realme VP Xu Qi posted an image of a smartphone on Weibo without sharing any details. This image featured Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, so it could be a collaboration at work. Chinese insider Digital Chat Station (translated) also recently shared information on Weibo pointing to the fact that the phone "in question" is Realme GT 5G Master Edition.





However, the phone shows a vertical rear camera module located in the center and two or three colors. The design of the rear panel of this device, including the camera module on the back, is totally different from the look of the Realme GT 5G. Now, Realme has released master editions of other phones before and they generally come with some cosmetic changes while keeping the same specs as the original model. This time, it's not just the design that's different, the specs are too, which confuses a lot of people. It could also be possible that Realme shared a previous image to show that they are working with Fukasawa again.



Another insider called Arsenal shared that the mysterious Realme device detected at 3C and TENAA with the model number RMX3366 is Realme GT 5G Master Edition and not Realme X9 Pro.

If this tipster is right, the Realme GT 5G Master Edition may come with a 6.55-inch full-HD + AMOLED display with curved edges and a perforated design. There may be a 32MP Sony IMX616 selfie camera and on the back the phone may come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 sensor with a super wide lens, and a 2MPl black and white sensor. The Realme GT 5G Master Edition could run on the Snapdragon 870 SoC and have up to 12GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage.

Arsenal also shared that Realme has two phones in development: the Realme X9 and the Realme GT 5G Master Edition. The Realme X9 will replace the Realme V15 that was launched in China in January 2021.