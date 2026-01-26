Chhattisgarh restored dignity by eliminating Maoism: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur/Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh celebrated the 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour across the state on Monday as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unfurled the national flag in Bilaspur, emphasising security achievements.

CM Sai declared that Chhattisgarh has restored its dignity by steadily eliminating Maoism through sustained operations and rehabilitation programmes. He expressed confidence that the state would become Maoist-free by March 2026, aligning with the national target set by the Central government.

The Chief Minister pointed to the visible happiness on the faces of surrendered Maoists as a powerful message of hope and prosperity, signalling a shift toward peaceful, inclusive growth.

CM Sai affirmed that Chhattisgarh society operates on the guiding principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", ensuring development reaches every section, particularly in remote and tribal areas long affected by insurgency.

Recent successes in anti-Naxal campaigns have enabled the return of normal life, with villagers in formerly restricted zones now freely participating in national celebrations.

Governor Ramen Deka performed the ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Raipur.

The flag-hoisting events took place in all 32 districts, with ministers, Members of Parliament, and Members of the Legislative Assembly serving as chief guests at various venues.

In Bilaspur, CM Sai extended warm Republic Day greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh and the nation. Addressing the gathering after the ceremony, he described the day as one of immense pride in India's Constitution, which embodies justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

He reflected on the state's journey since its formation 25 years ago, noting significant progress in governance and development.

The Chief Minister highlighted efforts to promote "Vande Mataram" following discussions in the Legislative Assembly, underscoring its role in fostering national unity.

He also recalled the momentous observance of the 125th birth anniversary of tribal icon Dharti Aba Birsa Munda, whose legacy continues to inspire the state's tribal communities in their fight for rights and dignity.

Governor Deka's flag unfurling in Raipur complemented statewide observances, where parades, cultural programmes, and community events reinforced patriotic spirit.