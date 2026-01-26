TN tableau showcases cultural pride, innovation at R-Day parade

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s tableau made a striking impression as it rolled down Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade in the national capital, presenting a vivid narrative of the state’s journey from ancient cultural strength to modern technological leadership.

Built around the national theme “Mantra of Prosperity: Self-Reliant India”, the tableau highlighted how tradition and innovation coexist in Tamil Nadu’s development story, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to India’s economic and cultural future.

Opening the tableau was the evocative concept of Techno-Jallikattu, which set the tone for the larger narrative. A sculpted figure of a man poised in a classic Jallikattu stance symbolised bravery, skill and the enduring spirit of Tamil society. Alongside him, a bull adorned with glowing, circuit-like patterns represented the seamless blending of heritage with futuristic thinking.

The visual suggested that progress does not replace tradition but grows stronger when rooted in it, with innovation emerging from cultural confidence.

The central section of the tableau shifted focus to Tamil Nadu’s industrial and technological ascent, particularly its leadership in Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing.

A partially assembled electric car, displaying its battery and motor, highlighted the state’s growing expertise in advanced manufacturing and transparent innovation.

Robotic arms engaged in battery assembly illustrated automation, precision and industrial excellence, while an EV charging station reinforced Tamil Nadu’s commitment to clean energy and sustainable transportation.

The concluding segment of the tableau carried a strong environmental message.

A large tree motif, divided into a natural half and a circuit-patterned half, symbolised balance between ecology and industry.

Mechanical elements blended smoothly with digital designs, underlining the idea that technological progress and environmental responsibility can advance together.

The imagery reflected a development model that values sustainability alongside growth.

As the tableau passed through Kartavya Path, it presented Tamil Nadu as a state firmly anchored in its cultural identity while confidently embracing innovation.

The visual narrative underscored a clear message: Tamil Nadu’s future lies in harmonising tradition, technology and sustainability, contributing decisively to the building of a self-reliant, prosperous and environmentally conscious India.