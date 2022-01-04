Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today - How To Watch Live Stream and Expected Specifications

The Realme GT 2 series of smartphones will launch today, i.e. Tuesday, January 4. The lineup is rumoured to feature the vanilla Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Master Edition. This series from Realme will be among a handful of smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Last month, Realme also unveiled three world-pioneering innovations related to photography, design, and communication. The Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to offer an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 150-degree field of view and fisheye mode.



Realme GT 2 Series Launch: How to Watch Live Stream



The Realme GT 2 series launch will take place in China at 7:30 pm CST Asia (5:00 pm IST). The launch event is set to be streamed live through the company's website in China and Weibo.

Realme is expected to release the regular Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Master Edition. In addition, a lot of attention has been paid to the Realme GT 2 Pro as the company itself has revealed the key specifications and features of the phone.



Realme GT 2 Series Specifications



All smartphones in the series are claimed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. In addition, the SoC may come with a new "Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus" technology along with a large vapor chamber (VC) liquid cooling area to provide better thermal management. However, a report revealed that the vanilla Realme GT 2 model may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is likely paired with 8GB / 12GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of storage.

The Realme GT 2 is speculated to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. In addition, it can include a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Furthermore, the phone could include a 5,000 mAh dual-cell battery with 65 W fast charging support via a USB Type-C charging port.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 2 Pro has a 6.7-inch 2K screen with slim bezels and a perforated cutout in the upper left corner of the screen. Realme confirmed that the phone would have a Samsung panel with a resolution of 1,440x3,216 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will have LTPO technology and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. One of the features could be a fingerprint sensor with "Heart Rate Detection."

Furthermore, the Realme GT 2 Pro is claimed to come in two variants: 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage. It can be offered in Master Paper and Master Mysterious (translated) colour options.

As far as the Realme GT 2 Pro's camera specs go, the smartphone will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The second sensor in the triple rear camera setup may offer 50 megapixels and pair with a lens that offers a 150-degree field of view. Furthermore, the phone will also have a fisheye mode. The latter two features are confirmed to be present on the iQoo 9 Pro. There will also be a Microscope 2.0 lens that boasts of capturing 'extreme micro' images.