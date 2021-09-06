Realme GT Neo 2 Confirmed to Launch Soon; Find Key Specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 is expected to launch soon as the company has confirmed the smartphone. There is no confirmation as to when the smartphone will be released, but it is speculated that it will be unveiled later this month. Realme GT Neo 2 can be expected to launch in India later this year. Realme launched its predecessor, the Realme GT Neo, in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G on May 31. Last week, the design of the Realme GT Neo 2 appeared online via leaked official-looking renders.



A post on Weibo from Realme confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 2 will be released, but it doesn't disclose much information about the upcoming smartphone. The post on Weibo mentions that the Realme GT Neo, launched in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G, has sold more than a million units.

Realme GT Neo 2: Expected Specifications

A tweet from insider Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) suggests that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 could come with Android 11 and a 6.62-inch Full HD + display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you could get a Snapdragon 870 SoC that can be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The triple rear camera setup could include 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. You could also get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. All of this can be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.





Last week prominent insider Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) shared some official-looking versions of the Realme GT Neo 2. The smartphone is shown with a perforated cutout for the selfie camera and the display has slim bezels and chin. On the back, there appears to be a triple rear camera setup with a dual-LED flash. At the bottom, you can see the smartphone with a USB Type-C port, a SIM tray, a microphone, and a speaker grill. The volume controls are visible in the left column and the power button can be seen on the right side of the smartphone.



