Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 launched in India: Find price and specifications

Realme today launched two new Narzo smartphones in India. The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones are now official in India. This is the company's second 5G smartphone in the Narzo series. The Realme Narzo 30 series comes with a 90Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel triple camera.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G: Prices

Realme Narzo 30 starts at ₹ 12,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and this variant is priced at ₹ 14,499. The first sale of Realme Narzo 30 will take place on June 29 at 12 pm on Flipkart, realme.com and retail stores. Realme is also offering a ₹ 500 discount on the base Narzo 30 model. Realme Narzo 30 5G will be available in just a 6GB + 128GB variant priced at ₹ 15,999. The first sale of Realme Narzo 30 5G is scheduled for June 30 at 12 pm.

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G come in two colour options: Racing Blue and Racing Silver. Here's a look at the detailed specifications of both phones.

Realme Narzo 30 5G: Specifications

In terms of specs, Realme Narzo 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sample rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. Realme Narzo 30 5G includes a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 30: Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 also comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD + screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood of the phone runs the MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone also includes a 5,000 mAh battery with 30 W dart charging support. Realme claims that the phone can be charged to 100% in 65 minutes.

In the photography department, the Realme Narzo 30 has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel black-and-white lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor a 16-megapixel punch hole camera. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It also comes with a side fingerprint sensor.