Realme P1 and P1 Pro Goes on Sale: Price, Specifications, and Offers

Realme has unveiled its latest offerings, the P1 and P1 Pro smartphones, which are set to hit the Indian market with the first sale commencing today. These devices are packed with impressive features, including a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G Chipset, and a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 camera, starting at Rs 21,999. Let's delve into the details of these devices.



Realme P1 and P1 Pro: Price and Availability

The Realme P1 5G will be available for purchase starting at noon today, while the Realme P1 Pro 5G will have a special Red Limited Sale from 6 pm to 8 pm. Both models will be accessible on realme.com and Flipkart. Additionally, Realme offers bank deals during the initial sale, providing a Rs 1,000 discount on the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Realme P1 and a Rs 2,000 discount on the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Realme P1 and P1 Pro: Specifications

The Realme P1 series features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits brightness. It boasts a quick 240Hz touch response and TUV Rheinland certification for eye comfort. The devices also incorporate Rainwater Touch to protect against water damage, albeit not waterproof. The Pro variant sports a similar screen size with curved edges and additional features like Pro-XDR, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and HyperPrecise Touch.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip and Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip for the Pro version, both models offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable via Micro SD card. Operating on Android 14, Realme assures two years of Android updates and three years of security patches.

Regarding photography, the regular Realme P1 boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor, while the Pro version includes an additional 8-megapixel portrait lens. Both models feature a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. Moreover, they house a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. As Realme introduces these feature-packed smartphones in India, users can anticipate enhanced connectivity and performance and attractive bank offers during the initial sale period.