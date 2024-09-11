Realme P2 Pro to Launch on September 13: Features, Geekbench Listing, Price and Availability

Realme is set to unveil its latest P-series smartphone, the Realme P2 Pro, in India on September 13, 2024. While the official launch is just a few days away, key details about the device have surfaced online through a Geekbench listing. The upcoming phone appears to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, promising an efficient and powerful performance.

Realme P2 Pro: Geekbench Listing

A Realme device, believed to be the P2 Pro, was recently spotted on the Geekbench website under the model number RMX3987. According to the listing, the device scored 866 points in single-core tests and 2,811 in multi-core tests. These scores suggest a solid performance, indicating that the P2 Pro will deliver a smooth user experience.

The Geekbench listing shows that the phone will run on an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, which operates with four cores clocked at 2.40GHz and four cores at 1.96GHz. The chipset, codenamed "Parrot," is expected to balance performance and power efficiency. Additionally, the listing suggests the phone will come with approximately 11.14GB of RAM, likely to be marketed as 12GB, and could run on Android 14 out of the box.

Realme P2 Pro: Confirmed Features

While Realme hasn’t fully revealed the P2 Pro's specs, some key features have been confirmed. The device will offer a 120Hz AMOLED display, ensuring smooth visuals and an enhanced viewing experience. The display will also have curved edges, offering a premium look and feel. Charging is another area where the Realme P2 Pro excels. The phone is set to support 80W fast charging, enabling users to power up the device quickly, which is ideal for those always on the go. The phone is also expected to be available in a stylish green colour option featuring a dual rear camera setup.

Realme P2 Pro: Price and Availability

The Realme P2 Pro will launch in India on September 13 at 12 PM IST. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme's official India website. While the pricing is yet to be confirmed, it is likely to be in a similar range to its predecessor, the Realme P1 Pro, priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. With its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, and 80W fast charging, the Realme P2 Pro is shaping to be a competitive offering in the mid-range smartphone market.



