Redefining the TV Industry: Best Smart TVs, LED TVs and 4K TVs

In recent years, television technology has gone through a dramatic transformation. From black and white to colour image tubes, box TVs to small display sets, and now standard cable TVs to smart TV innovations. Over the years, TV products have become much more inclusive and advanced. TVs come with specialised operating systems, fully functional internet browsers, online applications, games, and much more. The wide array of benefits a TV accompanies nowadays is a testament to how far we have come.



As the TV industry continues to grow and thrive, customer expectations have also increased. People today are heavily inclined towards futuristic TV technologies embedded with various comprehensive features. If you are also planning to buy a new TV, this is the right place. Here's a brief introduction to the best multipurpose smart TV that will cater to all needs and requirements of modern-age consumers:

TCL P735 4K HDR GOOGLE TV

Integrated with Wide Colour Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), TCL P735 offers smooth visuals that make even the most fast-action movies or sports broadcasts accurate and precise. It also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which delivers a premium entertainment experience. The TCL P735 Offers 4K, Wide Colour Gamut, and HDR 10 professional audiovisuals, featuring MEMC motion picture processing, offering smooth imagery for sports and fast-action sequences. Similarly, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos give TV and movie viewers alike an exciting and immersive experience. TCL P735's HDMI 2.1 supports higher video resolutions and faster refresh rates, with more incredible transmission speed and capacity – taking TV and gaming to the next level. Powered by a proprietary algorithm, TCL P735 features ALLM optimization, automatically switching to low-lag presets to offer smooth gameplay. TCL P735 also comes with Google TV, meaning you will get hundreds and thousands of content options aggregated across streaming services. TCL P735 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch at INR 35,990, INR 41,990, INR 49,990 and 69,990 respectively.

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV

For many years, Sony has been ranked among the best television brands in the world. With voice control built into this HD Android TV, you can easily watch your favourite TV shows and movies by simply speaking to it. Sony offers 5000 applications on its platform, more than any other smart TV. It is excellent for watching movies, sports, and listening to music because it has Bass Reflex speakers. In addition, Sony's action moments are fluid for a genuinely cinematic experience, thanks to Motionflow XR's innovative technology. Consumers can also use Apple Airplay or Alexa to connect the TV. With no ventilation holes to avoid dust buildup, a primary capacitor to guard against shocks, an anti-humidity coating, and a lightning protector, the X-Protection pro protects the TV in four distinctive ways.

Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV

The Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV CREL7369 is unquestionably a choice to consider. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 1366 x 768p, which is ideal for watching HD material. The TV provides excellent connectivity possibilities with two HDMI connectors, two USB ports, and a VGA slot. The TV's two speakers and 20-watt output provide outstanding sound quality. Additionally, Croma offers a one-year standard manufacturer guarantee on the TV. The Croma 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV CREL7319 is a fantastic TV and unquestionably worth considering.

LG Full HD LED Smart TV 43LM5650PTA

The LG LED Smart TV offers a fantastic display for viewing enjoyment. It comes with HDR facilities that optimise the entire screen resulting in fine detail and vibrant colours. The fast, precise quad-core processor in this TV removes noise and boosts contrast, while the speakers deliver rich and dimensional sound from all angles. The 16:09 aspect ratio screen size complies with current standards and uses 85 Watts of power (when running). The TV's small bezel and basic yet elegant design blend together to create a harmonious whole. One of the greatest TV brands in India, this TV product is packed with incredible features and has a user-friendly interface. Users can connect their mobile devices to the TV to play films, music, and images directly on your TV.

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung's Crystal Series television, which has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, provides excellent image quality. The TV has three HDMI connections, making connecting the set-top box, Blu-ray player, or gaming console extremely simple. Additionally, you may quickly connect external hard drives or other USB devices with just one USB connection. A 43-inch Ultra HD LED display, one billion colours, air slim design, and compatibility for HDR content are other highlights of the Samsung Crystal Series TV.

Furthermore, the TV has mega contrast for vivid whites and deep blacks and PurColor technology for accurate and brilliant colours. It also offers an Auto Game Mode for a smoother gaming experience and UHD dimming for better contrast and image quality.

