Redmi Note 10T 5G sale starts today; Check price on Amazon

Redmi Note 10T 5G, the company's first 5G-enabled smartphone in India, is ready to go on sale today. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core chipset and comes with a triple rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 10T 5G's display is updated to 90Hz and competes with similar offerings from Poco (Poco M3 Pro 5G), Realme (Realme 8 5G) and Samsung (Galaxy M32). You can check out all the details about this device which will go on sale later today.



Redmi Note 10T 5G: Price and Availability in India

The Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India is Rs 13,999 for the 4GB / 64GB base RAM and storage variant, while another 6GB / 128GB variant is priced at 15,999. The device will be sold from 12 noon today (July 26) on Amazon India and Mi.com, but users can also pick up the devices from Mi Home stores and retail channels.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Specifications

The Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) chipset and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via the MicroSD card slot. The device weighs around 190g and has a 6.5-inch FHD screen that updates to 90Hz. The Redmi smartphone offers a triple camera setup, with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and in terms of connectivity, it offers a 3.5mm port, along with USB-C connectivity and Xiaomi's popular infrared blaster. The device has a 5000 mAh battery and charges at 18 W with the included charger. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.1 support and features 5G dual SIM support. It comes with MIUI 12 out of the box, which is based on Android 11.



