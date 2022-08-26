Redmi Note 11 SE launched at Rs 13,499 in India

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has updated its Note series with the Redmi Note 11 SE. Taking inspiration from iPhone SE models, the phone offers similar specs to existing Note 11 smartphones but with some improvements to make it more affordable. First off, the Redmi Note 11 SE comes with just 64GB of storage, which is expandable with a dedicated microSD slot. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset which also powers the Redmi Note 10S.



Redmi Note 11 SE: Price details

The Redmi Note 11 SE costs Rs 13,499 in India for the sole 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It is available in three colours: black, white and blue.

The phone will go on sale in India on August 31 through official Xiaomi and Flipkart channels. The Redmi Note 11 SE sits alongside existing Redmi Note 11 phones, such as the regular Redmi Note 11 (Rs 13,499), Redmi Note 11T 5G (Rs 15,999), and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Rs 18,999).

Redmi Note 11 SE: Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 SE looks like its higher-priced variations. Being a budget phone, it has a 3.5mm audio jack, which many budget-oriented customers will like. The phone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout for the 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The screen offers a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and supports MIUI features such as Reading Mode 3.0 and Sunlight Mode 2.0. Xiaomi claims that the display comes with low blue light certified by SGS, a leading testing, inspection, and certification company.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 SE packs the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also carries a chunky 5000mAh battery unit that supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 SE features a triple rear camera system, comprising a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The camera app offers modes like night mode, AI Beautify, and AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control. Other key features include a fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, IP53 rating, dual SIM card slot, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 SE packs the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also carries a chunky 5000mAh battery unit that supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 SE features a triple rear camera system, comprising a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Other key features include a fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, IP53 rating, dual SIM card slot, and dual-band Wi-Fi.