Reliance Jio 5G comes to 17 more cities – Find List

Reliance Jio is rolling out its 5G services at a fast pace. The telecommunications company launched its 5G network in more than 250 cities within 4 months of its launch. And with the aim of rolling out 5G PAN India, Jio will be coming to more cities in the coming days. In a recent development, Jio announced that it has rolled out 5G in 17 more cities, including Rishikesh and Shimla.



In a recent announcement, Jio revealed that it added more cities in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to its recent 5G list. Dubbed Jio True 5G, the fifth-generation network is now available in 257 Indian cities.



Jio 5G launched in these cities



Under the latest rollout, Jio has started its 5G services in 17 cities across seven states. These cities are Akola, Ankleshwar, Bilaspur, Bathinda, Bhilwara, Chhindwara, Savarkundla (Gujarat), Hamirpur, Nadaun, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Haldwani-Kathgodam, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Parbhani (Maharashtra), Sri Ganganagar, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh (Punjab), Sikar (Rajasthan), Rishikesh, Rudrapur (Uttarakhand).

The complete list of Jio 5G cities is here:



Andhra Pradesh- Ananthapuramu, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntakal, Guntur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Madanapalle, Nandyal, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Proddatur, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Tenali, Tirumala, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.



Arunachal Pradesh- Itanagar

Assam- Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Nagaon, Tezpur and Silchar.

Bihar- Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh-Ambikapur, Bhilai, Bilaspur, Dhamtari, Durg, Korba, Raigarh, Raipur and Rajnandgaon.

Goa- Panaji

Delhi

Gujarat- Ahmedabad, Ahwa, Amreli, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Botad, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kalol, Khambalia, Lunawada, Mehsana, Modosa, Morbi, Nadiad, Navsari, Palanpur, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Rajpipla, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad, Veraval, Vyara and Wadhwan.

Jharkhand- Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi.

Haryana- Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Thanesar and Yamunanagar.

Karnataka- Bagalkote, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Gadag-Betageri, Hassan, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mangalore, Manipal, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Udupi.

Kerala- Alappuzha, Cherthala, Guruvayur Temple, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Trivandrum.

Madhya Pradesh- Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mahakaal Mahalok and Ujjain.

Maharashtra- Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded-Waghala, Nashik, Pune, Sangli and Solapur.

Manipur- Imphal

Meghalaya- Shillong

Mizoram- Aizawal

Nagaland- Dmapur and Kohima

Odisha- Balangir, Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Bhubaneshwar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Nalco, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Talcher.

Puducherry

Punjab- Amritsar, Derabassi, Jalandhar, Patiala, Phagwara, Kharar, Ludhiana, Mohali and Zirakpur.

Rajasthan- Bikaner, Ajmer, Alwar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Nathdwara and Udaipur.

Tamil Nadu- Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Hosur, Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.

Telangana- Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ramagundam and Warangal.

Tripura- Agartala

Uttarakhand- Dehradun, Haridwar and Roorkee.

Uttar Pradesh- Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Noida, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi.

West Bengal- Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata and Siliguri.

How to use Jio 5G



To use Jio's new 5G services, users don't have to buy a new 5G SIM card. However, they must ensure that they are using a 5G-capable smartphone and have received the software update to support Jio SA's (independent) 5G network.

To check for software updates, go to device Settings > About device > Software update and download the latest update that is available.



Also, Jio offers its 5G services for free but by invitation by sending a Jio 5G welcome offer. So, to use Jio 5G, you will have to wait for an invitation from the telecom operator.