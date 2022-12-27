Reliance Jio announces Happy New Year 2023 offer; Details here

Reliance Jio announced a new Happy New 2023 offer for prepaid users a few days before 2022 ends. The telco offers 2.5GB of daily data and other benefits with the latest package. The prepaid offer is available on the official website and the MyJio app. The plan costs Rs 2023, and the benefits offered by Jio's new prepaid plan, in the long run, are a good deal for customers. Here is everything you need to know.



Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2023 offer



The new Jio Happy New Year 2023 plan provides unlimited voice calling benefits to all networks. Individuals will also get 2.5 GB of data daily, meaning customers will get 630 GB for nine months. Of course, if you run out of 2.5 GB of data any day, your internet speed will drop, and you will have to buy a new additional data package or wait for the next day to recover 2.5 GB of data. However, this may be enough for many users, even if they watch a movie, and it will be more than enough for those with Wi-Fi in their homes.

The plan is also sent with 100 SMS per day. It even includes free access to the Jio and Amazon Mobile Prime Edition apps for new subscribers. Jio's new prepaid plan is priced at Rs 2023 and will last for nine months once you buy it. This means that the monthly cost is around Rs 225 for nine months. You will hardly find the benefits mentioned above at such a low price.

At present, it is unknown when this new Jio Happy New Year sale will expire. However, there are chances that the new Jio prepaid plan will only be available for a few weeks as this is a New Year sale.

Reliance Jio also overhauled its Rs 2,999 prepaid plan as part of its New Year 2023 offer. This now comes with an extra 75GB of data. In addition to the 365 days of validity, the company grants an additional 23 days of fact. The prepaid package already includes 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS daily. Unfortunately, there's no free access to video streaming services like Amazon Prime or Disney+Hotstar. But the deal is still good as you pay almost Rs 230 monthly for all the benefits.