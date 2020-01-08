Reliance Jio Launches Voice over Wi-Fi Calling

After Airtel, Reliance Jio has rolled out its voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service in India. As the name suggests, VoWiFi enables voice calling using a Wi-Fi connection when a cellular network is not available or poor.

As per the ET report, Jio's Wi-Fi calling service has been launched in Delhi-NCR and Chennai, and other circles across the country. As of now, it is available on compatible Samsung and Apple smartphones with more brands like Xiaomi joining the league soon. For some time now Jio had been testing VoWiFi with the service running on Apple's iPhone 11 Pro.

The report also states that Jio's Wi-Fi calling service is compatible with all Wi-Fi connections. On the other hand, Airtel restricts its Wi-Fi calling service only to Xstream Fiber broadband service. Till now there has been no official confirmation from Reliance Jio.

How to use VoWiFi

This service can be used only on phones which support Wi-Fi calling. Users can check if their phone is compatible and accordingly enable Wi-Fi calling from the settings menu. VoLTE should also be turned on for this service to work.

Our experience with Airtel's Wi-Fi calling showed high-speed Wi-Fi connection is required for clear voice calls. The experience isn't very different from regular cellular calls, but the switch from Wi-Fi to cellular is pretty seamless.

Airtel's Wi-Fi calling has restrictions, but Jio's offering is much more liberal. Wi-Fi calling also comes beneficial for smartphone users in India who has issues of poor cellular connectivity even in metros.