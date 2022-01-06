Reliance Jio Reintroduces Rs 499 Prepaid Plan

Many plans offered by Reliance Jio and other major telecoms operators saw prices rise a few weeks ago and that led to some popular plans being discontinued or offered at new reduced benefits.



Reliance Jio, today announced that the popular Rs 499 plan will now be bringing back along with new benefits like 2GB of daily data and access to Disney + Hotstar. Find all the details about Rs 499 prepaid plan.



Jio Rs 499 Prepaid Plan: Benefits and Validity



The Rs 499 plan now offers 2GB of daily data, and after the limit, users can use reduced data speeds of 64kbps. The plan will now offer a period of 28 days and will offer unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio and from Jio to no Jio along with 100 SMS per day and Jio Prime membership.

The Rs 499 plan also offers a Disney + Hotstar combo subscription that gives you one year of access to the platform at no additional cost. Other benefits include access to Jio apps like JioTV and JioCinemaa.



Jio Expands Happy New Year offer



Reliance Jio also announced that the operator will increase the duration of the new Happy New Year offer on the annual plan to Rs 2,545. While the offer was previously only available until January 2, it is now valid until January 7 of this year and users who recharge before that date will be able to get the additional benefits.

The Rs 2,545 plan is an annual plan that offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of daily data for a period of 336 days. However, with the new Happy New Year offer, the plan now offers an additional 29 days of validity, making it effective for a full 365 days instead of the usual 336 days.