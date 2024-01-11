Reliance Jio Unveils International Roaming Packages for US, UAE Travellers

In a strategic initiative to enhance user travel experiences, Reliance Jio has recently launched a series of international roaming plans tailored for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States. The telecom giant also unveiled an annual plan and discounted in-flight data packages, offering significant advantages to its subscribers.

International Roaming Packs for UAE

Reliance Jio's international roaming options for the UAE come in three variants - Rs 2,998, Rs 1598, and Rs 898. The Rs 2,998 plan includes 250 minutes, 7GB data, and 100 SMS with a 21-day validity. The Rs 1598 plan offers 150 minutes, 3GB data, and 100 SMS, valid for 14 days. The Rs 898 plan provides 1GB data, 100 minutes, and 100 SMS, with a 7-day validity.

International Roaming Packs for the US

For the US, Reliance Jio introduces three international roaming options priced at Rs 3455, Rs 2555, and Rs 1555. The Rs 3455 plan offers 250 minutes, 25GB data, and 100 SMS with 30-day validity. The Rs 2555 plan includes 250 minutes, 15GB data, and 100 SMS, valid for 21 days. The Rs 1555 plan provides 7GB data, 150 minutes, and 100 SMS, with a validity period of 10 days.

Annual Roaming Package

Reliance Jio unveils an annual roaming package at Rs 2,799, applicable across 51 countries, featuring 2GB of data and a validity period of 365 days.

In-flight Data Packages

The telecom company introduces three in-flight data packages priced at Rs 195, Rs 295, and Rs 595, each applicable for a single day. All plans include 100 voice minutes and 100 SMS. The Rs 195 plan offers 250MB data, while the Rs 295 and Rs 595 plans provide 500MB and 1GB data, respectively.

In-flight Voice and Data Packages for Different Countries

Reliance Jio caters to globetrotters with four in-flight plans applicable to 22 airlines and 51 countries. Priced at Rs 2,499, Rs 4,999, Rs 3,999, and Rs 5,999, these plans offer diverse advantages, including calling minutes, data, and SMS, spanning different validity periods and country coverage.

These new offerings from Reliance Jio aim to provide cost-effective and user-friendly communication solutions for international travellers and in-flight connectivity users, underscoring the company's commitment to customer satisfaction.