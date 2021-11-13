Reliance JioBook to Launch Soon: Find Specifications and Price

The Reliance JioBook laptop has been in the news for months. It was previously proposed by XDA developers in March 2021 and thereafter some really solid news emerged when three variants of JioBook, NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM, received the required certification by the Bureau of Standards of India (BIS) in September. Now in the latest news, MediaTek MT8788's Reliance JioBook laptop with SoC appeared online on the GeekBench benchmarking website. The Reliance JioBook laptop's price at launch is expected to make it an affordable device.



The Reliance JioBook laptop has been surrounded by rumors and it was difficult to decide exactly what to believe. There is a huge demand for affordable laptops and everyone expects the Reliance deal to be delicious. Earlier, it was suggested that JioBook would be launched along with the JioPhone Next smartphone, which did not work out. But now, since the JioBook laptop specifications were listed on GeekBench, the launch really looks imminent.

Reliance JioBook: Specifications

According to Geekbench, the JioBook laptop is expected to be powered by a MediaTek MT8788 processor with 2GB of RAM. Earlier leaks suggested that the JioBook will offer custom Android-based JioOS, while the Geekbench listing says the laptop will come with Android 11. On Geekbench, the JioBook received 1,178 and 4,246 points in both single-core and dual-core tests, multiple cores respectively.

Considering past leaks, the JioBook is tilted to sport an HD display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. However, there is no other information on the screen. One of the JioBooks is reportedly expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor along with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem. One JioBook model is expected to bring 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, while another is expected to offer 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

The rest of the specs for this new laptop are believed to include an HDMI port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE connectivity. Jio apps like JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages are expected to be bundled with JioBook.

Reliance JioBook: Price

The Reliance JioBook is claimed to be a low-cost laptop. As of now, no pricing details are available, but it is expected to be below INR 35,000 because the company appears to be targeting consumers who want laptops for online classes, surfing the Internet, and other basic computing needs. Official information from the company is still awaited, so the release date and price are unknown.