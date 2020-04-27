Restrictions On WhatsApp Forward Messages Showed A Positive Result

Coronavirus is turning deadly with the increase of death calls… It is showing off its prowess in the US making the country worried about the financial situation too. Amidst this crisis time, the rumours sometimes create havoc.

Thus the social media application WhatsApp has decided to set a limit on the forward messages. Now the limit is set only for one message. Only one message can be forwarded once and allowed one user or one group at a time.

Earlier the limit was 5 messages thus people were allowed to send forward messages to 5 people at once.

This stopped the people to spread rumours about COVID-19. According to sources, the spread on rumours has been stopped on this platform by 70% which is considered as a great move on WhatsApp.