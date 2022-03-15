Samsung Announces ‘Blue Fest’: Get Amazing Offers on Premium Products

Samsung, India's largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced exciting 'Blue Fest' offers on its premium range of Televisions, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators and Dishwashers. These offers will be valid from March 12 till April 30, 2022, at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country and on Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop.

During this period, consumers can avail of the limited period offers on their favourite Samsung consumer durables that include up to 25% instant discounts, up to 20% additional cashback, and easy EMIs with zero down payment.

"Personalised living spaces that reflect consumer's individual style, seamless experiences and energy efficiency have become key consideration factors of modern consumers while buying televisions, air conditioners and digital appliances, as they spend more time at home. Owing to this trend, we have witnessed a rise in demand for our lifestyle and premium range of consumer durables. To give an exciting opportunity to upgrade their homes this summer season, we have announced 'Blue Fest' offers to delight our consumers," said Mohandeep Singh, Head of Sales, Marketing and Operations, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Blue Fest Offers:

Television

During the offer period, consumers purchasing Samsung's premium range of Neo QLED, QLED & Crystal 4K UHD TVs can avail up to 25% instant discount, up to 20% additional cashback and easy finance options with zero down payment option.

Air Conditioner

Consumers buying WindFree™ Air Conditioners will be able to avail cashback of up to 20%, easy EMIs starting as low as INR 990 and a 5-year comprehensive warranty.

Dishwasher

The IntensiveWash™ range of Dishwashers is offered at an attractive price starting as low as INR 42,990. Further, consumers will get cashback up to 20% and easy EMIs options with zero down payment.

Washing Machine

During the Blue Fest, AI EcoBubble™ front load washing machine range will be available at a special price of INR 29,900 with additional cash back of up to 20% and easy finance offers such as zero down payment and EMI starting as low as INR 990.

The top-load invertor range of washing machines will be available at a special price starting from INR 15,200 with a 12-year motor warranty, up to 15% additional cashback and options of EMI as low as INR 990 and zero down payment.

Refrigerators

During the offer period, Convertible French Door refrigerators will be available at an attractive price of INR 78,000 with additional cash back of up to 20% and easy finance offers such as zero down payment and EMI starting as low as INR 990.

Curd Maestro™ refrigerators will be available at an attractive price starting at INR 26,200. Further, consumers will get additional cashback up to 15%, easy EMIs starting as low as INR 990 and zero down payment option.

Digi-Touch Cool™ 5-in-1 Single Door will be available at an attractive price of INR 16,700 with additional cash back of up to 10%, easy finance offers such as zero down payment and EMI starting at INR 990.