Samsung Calls for Responsibility and Regulation in AI Photo Editing

Addressing concerns about AI-generated photos, Samsung's Executive Vice President, Patrick Chomet, recently emphasized the industry's need for responsibility and regulation. In response to criticisms that Samsung's phone cameras produce AI-altered images, Chomet controversially stated that "there is no such thing as a real picture."



Samsung EVP Patrick Chomet told TechRadar recently:

There was a very nice video by Marques Brownlee last year on the moon picture. Everyone was like, 'Is it fake? Is it not fake?' There was a debate about what constitutes a real picture. And actually, there is no such thing as a real picture. As soon as you have sensors to capture something, you reproduce [what you're seeing], and it doesn't mean anything. There is no real picture. You can try to define a real picture by saying, 'I took that picture', but if you used AI to optimize the zoom, the autofocus, the scene – is it real? Or is it all filters? There is no real picture, full stop.

While some photographers may find this assertion unsettling, Chomet's perspective delves into the evolving nature of photography. As companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung employ techniques like combining frames from multiple cameras to create smartphone images, the concept of a "real" photo becomes subjective.

The advent of generative AI intensifies this debate, with Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra featuring prominently in the discussion. Chomet, however, goes beyond a mere philosophical stance, acknowledging the necessity of industry regulation. He supports government concerns and expresses Samsung's commitment to contribute to responsible practices.

Chomet emphasizes Samsung's strategy to cater to consumer desires by providing tools for capturing "the moment" and creating "a new reality," both powered by AI. Notably, he mentions that while both aspects leverage AI, the latter comes with watermarks and metadata to distinguish manipulated content, aiming to enhance transparency.

In navigating the evolving landscape of AI photo editing, Chomet's nuanced perspective recognizes the importance of ethical considerations and regulatory frameworks. Samsung's commitment to responsible innovation aligns with broader discussions about the impact of technology on the authenticity of visual media.