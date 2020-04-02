Samsung Company Extends Its Warranty On All Its Products

The whole world is worrying about Covid-19 pandemic. This contagious virus has worsened the situation in many countries and almost every country is making its people to go on a lock down making them sit at home.

To manage the situation, all the tech giants are doing their best and also donating huge amounts for financial needs of the Government. Some companies are even giving out free versions of games and free subscriptions of movies to make the people engaged at their homes.

Samsung is also following the same and has extended its warranty period for those products which would have expired warranty date between 20th March – 30th April. Now the warranty for all those products will be extended till 31st May, 2020.

Samsung has also extended its redemption period of offers for all the customers who pre-booked the Galaxy S20 mobile. Now they can collect their mobile until 30th April, 2020.

All the pre-booked customers should have beenredeemed their Galaxy Buds+ offer on or before 31st March, but now they can redeem it on or before 15th May, 2020.