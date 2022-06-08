Samsung Electronics Announces Global Launch of SmartThings Home Life

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the global launch of Smart Things Home Life, offering consumers worldwide a more holistic smart home experience. Samsung's SmartThings Home Life, introduced at this year's Bespoke Home 2022, is set to launch in 97 countries later in June.



The service is a new addition to the SmartThings app that provides centralized and integrated control over your Samsung appliances. Connecting the convenience of six SmartThings services (SmartThings Cooking, Energy, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Air Care and Home Care), SmartThings Home Life expands the quality of your life at home and puts you in control, all from your smartphone. In the SmartThings app, simply tap the "Life" tab to navigate to SmartThings Home to unlock a new level of home connectivity. With 270 global partners and the ability to integrate with thousands of devices, SmartThings is currently enjoyed by close to a quarter of a billion registered users. What's more, Samsung's updated Family Hub™, available in July, further adds to an expansion of experience at home with its new AI features that add convenience to your daily routine.

"Our goal is to harness connectivity between smart devices to enrich and streamline everyday routines," said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of IoT Business group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. "The global launch of SmartThings Home Life will expand our services and empower users everywhere to focus less on their daily tasks and more on living in each moment."

Delivering smart and more seamless experiences, SmartThings Home Life integrates the following six SmartThings services.

SmartThings Cooking

SmartThings Cooking is a cooking service that does it all, from finding recipes and auto-setting appliances to managing shopping lists and preserving food. Powered by Whisk's Food AI, SmartThings Cooking recommends personalized recipes and meal plans based on users' tastes, dietary needs and groceries on hand. Whether users are defrosting frozen meats with a barcode or shopping for groceries through the Whisk network, SmartThings Cooking communicates directly with all of Samsung's smart kitchen appliances, like Family Hub, ranges, ovens, and cooktops for a seamless cooking experience.

SmartThings Energy

Supporting virtually all products throughout the kitchen, living and laundry areas, SmartThings Energy empowers users to take control of their energy consumption by providing real-time information on where and how energy is used within the home. By analyzing the energy used by devices and appliances connected to the SmartThings platform, SmartThings Energy reports monthly power usage and predicts future power consumption using AI. Thanks to AI Saving mode, SmartThings Energy will also automatically turn on the energy-saving mode on connected home devices, helping to reduce energy bills and carbon footprint. The new Bespoke AI washer and dryer will soon be added to SmartThings Energy's lineup of devices in the second half of this year, before expanding to even more connected devices around your home. Samsung's Zero Energy Home pilot project, developed in collaboration with Q-CELLS to give homes the ability to be energy self-sufficient, is set to install the Zero Energy Home system in 30 homes of the ongoing Project Etopia in the near future. Moving forward, the program will expand to implement the system in even more households, combining the power of SmartThings Energy solutions with Q CELLS' solar panel and energy storage systems.

SmartThings Clothing Care

SmartThings Clothing Care connects all your clothing care devices, such as the Bespoke dryer, Bespoke AirDresser, Bespoke ShoeDresser, and all AI washers, to provide optimal clothing management with services tailored to your lifestyle. The service offers customized care options based on your garments' material types. What's more, SmartThings Clothing Care offers practical AI recommendations based on usage patterns and the current season and reminds you to purchase laundry supplies regularly to keep your clothing fresh and your laundry room stocked.

SmartThings Pet Care

Now, pet owners can rejoice that they can care for their furry friends, even when they're not at home. When a pet is alone at home, SmartThings Pet Care will automatically play music or TV shows, offering them a sense of security and companionship. You can even keep an eye on your pets remotely by accessing the smart camera of your Bespoke Jet Bot AI+. In addition, by adjusting the settings on appliances like lights, air conditioners, air purifiers and more, you can make your home more comfortable and safe for your pet while you're away.

SmartThings Air Care

SmartThings Air Care keeps you up to date with important information about the air quality inside and outside your home. Now, you can enjoy air quality monitoring and purifying all in one place, as it provides centralized control of your Bespoke air conditioner, Bespoke air purifier and more. You can breathe easy knowing that your air at home is fresh and clean with SmartThings Air Care.

SmartThings Home Care

SmartThings Home Care keeps tabs on all connected Samsung household devices, including Bespoke appliances, by checking their status and usage patterns, providing information about accessories and enabling convenient online purchases. This service sends notifications and guides users on regular maintenance based on the collected usage data, such as cleaning each device and replacing specific components. By letting SmartThings take care of your home, you can troubleshoot home appliance issues independently without relying on a repairman for simple tasks.

Family Hub

Since its launch in 2016, the Family Hub has been continually updated to offer the latest in connected experiences for Samsung refrigerator users, transforming refrigerators into communication and entertainment hubs for the kitchen. What's more, the Family Hub also doubles as a home control for the SmartThings app. In its latest update launching in July, Family Hub's new features offer even more entertainment, smart features, and connectivity to the kitchen. For instance, Smart Reorders helps consumers easily order and replace water filters. Users can stay entertained while they cook, as the Samsung TV Plus app lets users enjoy a variety of live TV programs, including news, music, kids and food channels. Atelier allows households to decorate their kitchens and refrigerator screens with stunning artwork, while Dual AI Voice Assistant enables consumers to access the features of Amazon's Alexa and Samsung's Bixby on a single device. Family Hub's upgraded food recognition technology allows for better food and drinks identification and management, and Smart Recipes empowers Bespoke users at home to create delicious meals with easy-to-follow instructions.