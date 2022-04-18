Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcasing Latest Innovations in Neo QLED 8K

SEOUL, Korea: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., the world's leading TV manufacturer for 16 consecutive years, today announced the details of its upcoming 2022 Media Forum sessions that will highlight the technology, features and innovation behind the new product lineup.

Formerly known as Technical Seminars, the Media Forum sessions have been serving as a unique platform to deliver detailed information and an exclusive hands-on experience with new products for the past 11 years. This year's global virtual seminar is the third event of its kind with attendees joining from six different regionsfrom April 11 to May 16, 2022.

"The Media Forum provides an invaluable, firsthand look at new products, providing a deep dive into the technology and innovations that make this year's lineup unique," said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "While we eagerly await a chance to hold events in-person, we look forward to sharing key insights from those who innovate our products – the engineers, the product experts, and more – through the online media forum."

In line with its 'Screens Everywhere, Screens for All' vision, Samsung is introducing new technologies from the 2022 lineup that power seamless connectivity across multiple devices – with TVs and screens as the central hub for the connected lifestyle. Attendees will have an opportunity to broaden their knowledge of the following products and areas:

Neo QLED 8K: Taking advantage of the Quantum Mini LEDs and the state-of-the-art Neural Quantum Processor 8K, Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED 8Ks come with expanded neural networks, more precise 14-bit contrast mapping as well as AI-powered smart upscaling features, allowing the screens to provide the most accurate colours and picture quality to date. Samsung's new Smart Hub also brings users a reimagined UI with easy content discovery and a suite of smart features that allow TVs and screens to be at the front and centre of the connected lifestyle.

The Ultimate Gaming Experiences: Samsung's 2022 TVs and screens provide one of the best gaming experiences to date. The new Gaming Hub is a new gaming streaming discovery platform that bridges hardware and software to provide a seamless player experience. The new 2022 Neo QLED lineup also comes with specifications and features for the ultimate gaming experience such as HDMI 2.1 supporting ports, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro 4K 144Hz gaming, Super Ultrawide GameView and Game Bar, making gaming more efficient and accessible for a fast-paced and streamlined experience.

Lifestyle Portfolio: Samsung's award-winning lifestyle TV portfolio comes equipped with the latest technologies and smart features to optimize the user experience. The features and apps, such as EyeComfort mode and Smart Calibration, were designed to provide one of the most comfortable and accurate viewing experiences to match the users' lifestyle and their everyday needs, while the new accessories provide one-of-a-kind, personalized home screens.

Sound Features and Devices: Samsung's 2022 sound features incorporate the latest hardware and software updates, providing perfect synchrony between the TV and the soundbar while offering an immersive sound experience powered by Dolby Atmos. Additionally, Samsung's latest soundbars – such as the new Ultra-Slim Soundbar and the S Series – and the Sound Tower lineup provide users with a slew of options for premium sound experiences regardless of space and location.

Sustainability at Its Core: With its 2022 product lineup, Samsung aims to systematically decrease its overall greenhouse gas emission and make it easier to recycle the products while minimizing impact during the production phase for a greener future. Along with the new SolarCell Remote which draws power from both light and radio frequencies,the 2022 product lineup features updated packaging which uses 90% less ink and removes all metal staples.

For more information on Samsung's 2022 TV product lineup, please visit www.samsung.com/.