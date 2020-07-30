Samsung Galaxy M31s Priced at Rs 19,499 in India

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M-series - Galaxy M31s. The handset flaunts 64-megapixel quad rear camera, 128GB of onboard storage and a 6000mAh battery supported by 25W fast charging technology.

There is a punch-hole display at the centre and a rectangular camera module at the back. Its battery delivers up to 125 hours of music playback, and up to 51 hours of calling and up to 22 hours of browsing.

When it comes to the optical front, it's an exciting 'Single Take' feature that can capture the footage, up to 10 seconds of it, and then use AI to produce ten different outputs - 7 photos and three videos. There is also a 'Smart Selfie Angle mode' and 'Switch Camera While Recording' feature that enables to switch between front and rear cameras while recording video.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Price

The Galaxy M31s will be sold at Rs 19,499 for the basic 6GB+128GB storage variant and Rs 21,499 for 8GB+128GB version.

On Amazon India's official website it will be sold for the first time during the Prime Day sale, which is supposed to start from August 6 to August 7, 2020. It will also be available on Samsung.com and select retail stores in India.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity O display

Processor: Exynos 9611

RAM: 6GB, 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Operating system: Android 10

Rear cameras: 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens

Front camera: 32-megapixel sensor housed inside a punch-hole cutout

Battery: 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging